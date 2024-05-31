Kickoff times now set for Mizzou football’s first three games in 2024

Listen to KWOS Live
Mizzou’s Faurot Field in Columbia (August 15, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The Missouri Tiger football team will open the 2024 season with four straight home games at Faurot field, and we now know the kickoff times for the first three games.

Mizzou will open its season on Thursday August 29 at 7 pm at Faurot against Murray State. ESPN and the Southeastern Conference have now announced the next two kickoff times, following the opener. Mizzou will battle the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday September 7 at 6 pm at Faurot, and they’ll host Boston College on Saturday September 14 at 11:45 am on the SEC Network.

SEC Network football games will kick off this season at 11:45, 3:15 and 6:45 pm.

Mizzou is coming off an 11-2 season in 2023, winning the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Ohio State.

