(Listen): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses Danny’s law, budget and FRA on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

University of Missouri graduate State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) has filed “Danny’s law” for the second straight year. It’s named for Columbia hazing victim Danny Santulli, who is now blind and cannot walk after the alleged October 2021 high-profile incident in Columbia. Representative Smith’s two-page bill would prevent someone from being convicted of hazing if they’re the first to call 911 or campus security to report a need for medical assistance. While the Missouri House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee has approved Smith’s House Bill 1443, it has yet to be debated on the House floor in Jefferson City. Missouri’s 2024 legislative session ends on Friday May 17. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Mr. Faughn is not optimistic about Danny’s law passing, since it’s so late in the session. We also discussed the federal reimbursement allowance (FRA), a key funding mechanism for Missouri Medicaid. Mr, Faughn tells listeners that he believes the Missouri Senate could third-read the FRA bill today. Faughn also says that if the state budget isn’t approved by Friday’s deadline, he wouldn’t be surprised if Missouri Governor Mike Parson calls a special session to begin next Monday: