(LISTEN): Longtime Missouri Pork Association official retires, after 40-plus years of service

Missouri’s governor and the state agriculture director are praising the impact and legacy of longtime Missouri Pork Association (MPA) executive director Don Nikodim, who has retired after 40-plus years of service.

The Missouri Pork Association is one of several commodity groups that are headquartered in Columbia. Governor Mike Parson (R), who farms in southwest Missouri’s Bolivar, describes Mr. Nikodim as a good friend. The governor tells 939 the Eagle that Don loves agriculture:



“I’ve worked with him on so many challenging cases, and he has just been the rock and a person with a steady rudder and just keeps a level head. And just so proud to work with him and I think anybody that’s ever been around Don understands about his love for agriculture and what it meant to him,” Parson says.

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn also praises Mr. Nikodim, saying his greatest joy was getting young farmers and ranchers involved. Director Chinn, who farms in northeast Missouri’s Clarence, tells 939 the Eagle that Mr. Nikodim devoted his entire career to Missouri’s agriculture industry.

“He dedicated his time and energy to securing a strong future for farmers across our state. His greatest joy was hearing a farmer talk about bringing the next generation home to the farm. Don’s innovative thinking helped farmers embrace technology and learn how to improve the care they gave to their livestock, land, and environment. His dedication to the pork industry will leave a lasting impact for generations to come,” Director Chinn says.

Mr. Nikodim is now helping to train Scott Hays of northeast Missouri’s Monroe City in the new position. Mr. Nikodim, a former agriculture teacher, tells 939 the Eagle that it’s been a great experience.

“And it’s the people and the pigs, that’s kind of what it’s all about. And certainly saw a lot of change, but the leadership we’ve had from (the) producer side and the great staff people we’ve had over the years have just made it worth doing,” Nikodim says.

He notes the Missouri Pork Association has always focused on youth activities like 4H and FFA, and one of his top priorities has always been in bringing the next generation into agriculture:

“And our involvement with 4H and FFA particularly over the years has just been tremendous, I think. And of course I’m an old agriculture teacher prior to doing this job and a little bit of a bent that direction, I guess. But I think it’s just important that the young people, the ones we’ve got to rely on. They’re the next generation that’s coming along,” Mr. Nikodim says.

The MPA was founded 70 years ago at a meeting inside Boonville’s Hotel Frederick. It was originally called the Missouri Swine Breeders Association. The organization has been led by big-name leaders in Missouri agriculture, from Harold Hurd to Jerry Clevenger to Nikodim. Mr. Nikodim tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri’s commodity groups are more united now than ever:

“Over the years that’s a transformation that’s happened too. And I think everybody finally came to the acknowledgement that we’re all in this together and what affects one of us likely affects the rest. And so let’s work together,” Nikodim says.

The Missouri Pork Association’s headquarters are near I-70’s Midway exit and are visible from the interstate. The MPA broke ground on the building in 1984. The MPA website says then Missouri Pork Association president Bob Cochran and building finance chairman Jiggs Sandidge guilded a plow behind a team of mules to break ground for the new building. That building is still in use today.