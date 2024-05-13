(LISTEN): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn previews the final week of the 2024 Legislature on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

“Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn predicts the Missouri Senate will go to IP reform, when they gavel-in this afternoon at 2 in Jefferson City. Mr. Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and he says the Senate will approve IP reform. That’s been a top priority for Missouri’s GOP-controlled Legislature. He also predicts they’ll approve a bill expanding the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) and describes the bill as a “rural Missouri utility bill of rights.” The bill has been advocated by critics of the controversial Grain Belt Express project in north Missouri. Mr. Faughn also predicts the Legislature will extend the federal reimbursement allowance (FRA), which is a key part of Missouri’s Medicaid program. He also discussed the $51.7 billion operating budget approved by Missouri lawmakers on Friday. Mr. Faughn tells listeners that the Senate wouldn’t have approved the budget without Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence). Mr. Faughn also discussed whether Missouri is pronounced “Missouri” or “Missourah”: