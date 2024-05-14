Cole County Assessor in the hot seat again

The ongoing ‘shoving match’ between Cole County’s assessor and the County Commissioners is back. Assessor Chris Estes says he’s being taken to task over his maintenance plan and a sales ratio study that he filed with the State Tax Commission. Estes says the Commissioners’ issues are all political ..

Estes says he’s turned in nine maintenance plans, and adds that he’s never had an issue until this year.

He blames the matter on the volatile housing market, saying that 65 – other Missouri assessors were found out of compliance as well.