(LISTEN): NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones discusses economy and market conditions on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones says while the small business optimism index increased in April, there are still many concerns. Mr. Jones joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that this is the 28th straight month that the index is below the 50-year average of 98. Mr. Jones says 40 percent of NFIB Missouri members have jobs that they cannot fill, and that number is even higher in the transportation and construction industries. Mr. Jones tells listeners that there is a shortage of truck drivers. He also discussed the final week of Missouri’s 2024 session: