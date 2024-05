CoMo trial in death of a JCMO MU student still on hold

A Columbia woman who is accused of stabbing an MU student to death last year and burning his body is still waiting on a mental health review.

22 – year old Emma Adams is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

She’s been waiting for a bed at a state mental health treatment center before her case can moved ahead. That’s because of a backlog in the system.

Adams was charged last year after police found the burning body of Samuel Clemons in a fire pit at a Columbia home.