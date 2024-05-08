(LISTEN): NWS says tornadoes and large hail are possible today in mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are potential threats across the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area this afternoon. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher is encouraging you to have a plan in place of where to go, in case we see severe weather:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/NWS-Matt-1.mp3

“We could see significant values of that. So strong tornadoes or violent tornadoes, one or two of them at the very least, as well as very large hail,” he says.

Mr. Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that the timeframe for today’s potential severe weather in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton is from early to mid-afternoon. He says knowledge is power, and urges you to pay attention to the forecast:

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/NWS-Matt-2.mp3

“Make sure that you’re getting it from reliable sources. Make sure you’re getting frequent forecast updates because the forecast always changes a little bit and sometimes those changes are very minor and sometimes those changes are pretty drastic,” says Beitscher.

Keep fresh batteries with your radio, and keep it tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.