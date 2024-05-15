(LISTEN): State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) discusses Senate filibuster on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s nine Senate Democrats continue their round-the-clock filibuster at this hour in Jefferson City. They’re filibustering legislation they say would make it more difficult for voters to amend the state Constitution. Democrats began filibustering on Monday afternoon. Initiative petitions in Missouri currently need a simple majority statewide to pass. The GOP-controlled Missouri House has passed legislation that would require future proposed constitutional amendments to be approved by voters statewide and in five of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. The GOP-controlled House has added language that would ask voters to ban non-citizens from voting. There’s also a provision involving foreign entities and elections. Democrats don’t like the added language, saying federal law already prohibits this. The filibuster began Monday afternoon. State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss the filibuster. Senator Fitzwater tells listeners he’s been in constant contact with Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina), adding that he doesn’t have any great prediction about what will happen. Senator Fitzwater says he wants to see a path forward. He describes the state Constitution as a sacred document and says making changes to it should require a higher threshold. He also supports the idea of the two provisions added by House Republicans. The key question is where Leader O’Laughlin will call the previous question at some point, which would cut off debate. Senator Fitzwater tells listeners there’s been some discussion on that. The filibuster continues now, and the Democrats are controlling the Senate floor: