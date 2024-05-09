Several thousand visitors heading to Columbia for Mizzou graduation ceremonies

Look for heavy traffic in Columbia over the next few days, with Mizzou’s commencement ceremonies.

The University of Missouri will confer about 5,600 degrees during graduation ceremonies that begin Friday afternoon and continue through Sunday afternoon. There are five graduation ceremonies tomorrow, beginning with the first one at 1 pm. That’s Mizzou’s College of Education and Human Development.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says he looks forward to seeing how the class of 2024 will make a difference for our society. The University of Missouri will hold 14 commencement ceremonies overall, including separate ceremonies for master’s and doctorate degrees and for honors students. There will also be three ceremonies for ROTC commissioning.

Columbia hotel rooms will be difficult to find in the next few days, with the thousands of visitors coming to town.