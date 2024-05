Storms are back in the picture today

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of severe storms today.

We may see strong winds and hail by mid-late morning. we could see a few more severe storms redevelop in the afternoon. The threat will come to an end by early evening

Much of Mid-Missouri is in a level 2 out of 5 severe risk today.

Storms look to move into Jefferson City between 10-11 a.m.

We could see a few more storms develop later , and those would likely exit between 5-6 p.m.