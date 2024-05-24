Missouri legislator’s daughter and husband killed by gangs in Haiti

(KWTO) — A politician from Neosho, who represents the area in the Missouri House of Representatives, says his daughter and son-in-law were killed in Haiti.

State Rep. Ben Baker revealed on Facebook Friday morning that his daughter Natalie and son-in-law Davy were missionaries in the Caribbean country for Nonprofit Mission in Haiti Inc. and were attacked by a gang and killed.

In the social media post Friday, Baker said, “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain.”

Attacks have increased recently in Haiti with Michel Patrick Boisvert being named as the country’s Prime Minister.

Baker has been a member of the Missouri House of Representatives since 2019, after being elected to office in 2018.