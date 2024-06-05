(LISTEN): Missouri Senate Appropriations committee chair Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) discusses border trip and Kansas City Chiefs on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) has returned from his trip to the southern border in Texas. Senator Hough joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he spoke to Border Patrol agents and to Missouri National Guard troops at the border. Senator Hough says about 4,000 illegal immigrants are crossing into the United States daily and he praises the Operation Lone Star project that’s been touted by Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R). Senator Hough also discussed the Kansas City Chiefs during the live interview. There are legislative efforts underway in Kansas to lure the Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to the state of Kansas. The Associated Press (AP) in Topeka reports Kansas lawmakers will consider the proposal during a special legislative session in Topeka on June 18. Senator Hough tells listeners that Missouri is committed to keeping the Kansas City Chiefs in the Show-Me State. He also says he’s met with the Hunt family at Arrowhead and that he feels like they want to make a major investment in Arrowhead Stadium, which was built in 1972: