Potential buyers can tour some rundown Jefferson City Capitol Avenue properties

Contractors may get an eyeful if they tour the old Buescher (bish-ur) Memorial Home funeral home and a nearby property on Capitol Avenue. Contractors and potential renovators will be allowed to walk through the deteriorated structures. Mayor Ron Fitzwater admits the buildings are in bad shape …

The buildings are at 401 and 429 East Capitol. City inspectors say getting the buildings in safe condition could range from $300,000 for the smaller building up to $1 – million for the funeral home.

Both structures have been occupied by squatters who left them with damage, debris and even human and animal waste inside. The city owns several of the rundown properties and wants to sell them off.

