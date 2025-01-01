Call In:
2025 COMO Man Show

Get your tickets now for Mid-Mo’s Manliest event of the year, the CoMo Man Show. 

Hunting and fishing, sports, food, beer, and power tools, we have everything to indulge in the ultimate man day with all your buddies. After an overwhelming response, we return to the Northeast Event Center at the Boone County Fairgrounds!

  • Dozens of booths and activities
  • Motorcycles, tractors, campers and more
  • Prize drawings
  • Delicious food and drinks from local Columbia establishments
  • Plus more drinks available for purchase
And while it is the “MAN” show, ALL are invited!! Kids 13 and under are FREE!
The 2025 KWOS Man Show is powered by:
Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, Missouri Department of CorrectionsMissouri Department of Health & Senior ServicesAmerican Outdoor Brands,  Linde Gas & EquipmentMissouri Department of ConservationGraf & SonsGKR Motor CarsPremiere PropertyAtkinsMissouri Barbecue Supply, Show Me Mowers, Henderson ImplementMutrux AutomotiveM&M Golf CarsCrown power & EquipmentFarm Power Lawn & LeisureDive Bar, and many MORE!!!
  • Continental Siding
  • Raising Solutions
  • Curators of the University of Missouri
  • Restoration Chiropractic
  • Plumb Supply Company
  • Designer Kitchens & Bath
  • Leaf Filter Gutter Protection
  • Tiger Paintless Dent Repair
  • Boone County VFW Post 280
  • Mobile Cryptotherapy
  • J&D Ranchette
  • Air & Water Solutions
  • NRA
  • Foundation Recovery Systems
  • Atterberry Auction
  • Chase Patton
  • Como Fly Co
  • PolyMagic
  • GameDay Men’s Health
  • Callawegian Stitchery
  • Renewal by Anderson
