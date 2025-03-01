2025 Southeastern Conference media days to take place in Atlanta in July

The 2025 college football season is four-and-a-half months away, and the Southeastern Conference media days will be held in July.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz briefs reporters during spring ball in March 2025 (photo courtesy of Mizzou Athletics)

The conference has announced that its annual SEC football kickoff media days will take place July 14-17 in Atlanta. It’s the third time since 2018 that Atlanta has hosted the event. Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and select Tiger players will address the media on Thursday July 17. The SEC Network will be providing coverage of the four-day event.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz coaches in a game in 2024 at Faurot Field in Columbia (file photo courtesy of Zimmer Communications’ LG Patterson)

Mizzou opens its 2025 season at home on Thursday August 28 against Central Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm.