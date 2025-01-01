22nd annual Fulton Street Fair expected to draw 8,000 to 10,000 people this weekend

Several thousand people are expected to pack the brick district today and Saturday for the 22nd annual Fulton Street Fair.

The Fulton Street Fair will include a carnival on Friday and Saturday, including a ferris wheel (file photo courtesy of fair organizer Melissa Siegel)

Fair chairperson Melissa Siegel tells 939 the Eagle that they expect 8,000 to 10,000 people over the two-day fair. The fair features food, funnel cakes, carnival rides, a family fun run and music.

Several thousand people attend the popular Fulton Street Fair (file photo courtesy of fair organizer Melissa Siegel)

Arts and crafts open today at 3, and the Fun Time shows carnival opens at 4. A family fun run is planned for Saturday morning at 8:30 and the carnival opens Saturday at noon. Saturday’s United Way Karaoke contest begins at noon.

The popular event started in 2004.