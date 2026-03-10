$4-million bond issue in the Southern Boone R-1 district is aimed at facilities

Voters in the fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland are casting ballots Tuesday on a $4-million no tax increase bond issue.

Here is the Southern Boone R-1 primary school in Ashland (2026 photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 district spokesman Matt Sharp)

It involves improvements, repairs and renovations of parking lots, roof replacements and HVAC upgrades.

Southern Boone R-1 Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth says the bond issue will ensure that the buildings and infrastructure the community relies on will continue to serve students/families for years to come.

Passage requires a four-sevenths majority, which is 57 percent.