$4-million no tax increase bond issue on April ballot in Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland

Voters in the fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland will cast ballots in April on a $4-million bond issue.

Here is the Southern Boone R-1 primary school in Ashland (2026 photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 district spokesman Matt Sharp)

It’s a $4-million no tax rate increase bond issue, which involves improvements, repairs and renovations of parking lots, roof replacements and HVAC upgrades.

Southern Boone R-1 Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth says the bond issue will ensure that the buildings and infrastructure the community relies on will continue to serve students/families for years to come. Superintendent Roth notes their facilities host evening activities, weekend events and year-round programs for students, families and community members. If approved, some of the plans include replacing portions of the high school roof and primary school roof and replacing the HVAC system at the high school.

The Southern Boone R-1 high school in Ashland. You can see the football field behind it (2026 photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 district spokesman Matt Sharp)

Passage requires a four-sevenths majority, which is 57 percent. Election day is Tuesday April 7.