A Holts Summit car crash that killed a 3 – year old leads to a lawsuit

The driver of a car that crashed and killed a little girl now faces a wrongful death lawsuit. 3 – year old Trinity Durham died when the SUV she was riding in flipped over on snowy Highway – 54 at Holts Summit pinning her underneath the car. Her father, Cody Durham, filed the suit against the girl’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and the girl’s grandmother.

The boyfried Jessie Kneehans, was driving the car. The suit also targets the Department of Social Services for neglect. Investigators say neither the victim nor an infant in the SUV were properly buckled in their child seats. The infant survived.