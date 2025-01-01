A Missouri Congressman who’s also a pilot had just flown out of Reagan Airport the day of the crash

Missouri Congressman Bob Onder flew out of Reagan National Airport earlier in the day of last week’s fatal crash. Onder, who’s also a private pilot, says the NTSB has their work cut out for them …

He says investigators will be on scene potentially for weeks.

Aviation crash experts speculate that the Army helicopter crew may have been mistakenly looking at the wrong plane as the American Airlines regional jet was on final approach to the airport when they collided. Onder serves on the Aviation Sub-Committee in the House.