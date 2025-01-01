A second round of winter is on the way

One to three inches of additional snow is expected between this (Thursday) evening and Friday across mid-Missouri, including the Columbia area. Boone County and several other central Missouri counties are now under a winter weather advisory. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt says that Jefferson City, Columbia, Boone County and other mid-Missouri counties along and south of I-70 will begin seeing light snow tonight between 6-9, with snow continuing to fall through Friday morning between 9 and about noon. Britt expects that snow to stick, because temperatures will be in the 20s.