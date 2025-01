Jefferson City police arrested a man Monday who’s accused of trying to steal items from cars. Police went to a home on Sunset Court after getting a report of a man trying to break into vehicles. Officers found footprints in the 1800 block of Cedar Hill Road nearby andwere arresting as the snow-covered roof of the carport came down on them. Christopher Clemons of Jefferson City, was charged with burglary and resisting arrest. No one was hurt.