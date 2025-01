The woman accused in the beating death of a Jefferson City child will now go to trial. Quatavia Givens had been ruled incompetent to stand trial after being committed to the Department of Mental Health. She was charged with murder in the 2018 death of four year old Darnell Gray who she was babysitting.

She has now been ruled fit to stand trial. But the Cole County Prosecutor says it will be up to the judge to determine if Givens will ultimately be tried.