Alabama shuts out Mizzou 34-0; Tigers drop to #25 in new AP poll

The Missouri Tiger football team has fallen to 6-2 and 2-2 in the SEC, after being shut out by #15 Alabama 34-0 Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Mizzou played Alabama Saturday afternoon at Saban field in Tuscaloosa (October 26, 2024 photo courtesy of mutigers.com website)

It’s the first time Mizzou has been shut out in five years, when Georgia did it in Athens in 2019.

The Crimson Tide rolled up 486 yards of offense on Saturday, including 271 rushing yards. Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook started the game but was injured in the second quarter and forced to leave the game. Backup quarterback Drew Pyne was intercepted by Alabama three times.

Mizzou hasn’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 1975, when then-coach Al Onafrio beat #2 Alabama 20-7 at historic Legion field in Birmingham.

Mizzou has fallen four spots to #25 in the new Associated Press (AP) college football poll. They’re idle this week and will host Oklahoma on November 9 at Faurot field in Columbia. A kickoff time has not been set yet.