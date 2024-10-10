Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

American Red Cross encourages you to donate blood in Columbia, due to hurricanes

1000001144 003 1

Thursday is the final day of Mizzou’s Homecoming blood drive at MizzouRec in Columbia, and the American Red Cross is urging you to consider donating blood, due to the two hurricanes.

resized 1000001137 (002)
Truman the Tiger has been at this week’s Mizzou Homecoming Blood drive in Columbia (October 7, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Recent Mizzou graduate CJ Nesser of St. Louis, who now serves as a board member for the American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri chapter, tells 939 the Eagle that he appreciates the many people of all ages, from college students to adults to elderly people, who have donated blood.

The American Red Cross says all blood types are needed, adding that you don’t need to fast. You can donate blood today from 11 am until 6 pm at MizzouRec, which is at Rollins and Hitt on-campus. The Red Cross is providing free shuttles from the Hearnes Center.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2024, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer