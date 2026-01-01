An accidental drowning claims a life in Fulton

By John Marsh

Fulton Police say a person drowned Thursday morning at the seven-acre Morningside lake. The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of relatives. Fulton Police, firefighters and Callaway County ambulance personnel were dispatched to the lake for a report of a person in the water yelling for help. Fulton Police say that when they arrived, there was no sign of anyone in the water. Missouri state troopers searched the lake and located a body in the water.