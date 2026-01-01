Armed robbers hit the Isle of Capri casino

By John Marsh

Missouri state troopers and Boonville Police are searching for the suspects involved in Wednesday’s daytime robbery at Boonville’s Isle of Capri casino.

Boonville Police are describing the robbery as an “incident” in their Facebook post, adding that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the incident. Missouri state troopers say one of the suspects had a rifle and that the other had a handgun. Troopers say they escaped from Isle of Capri with an undetermined amount of money. The Highway Patrol says the suspects escaped in an older Ford Taurus before abandoning it and getting into another vehicle.

Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells KWOS that no shots were fired, to his knowledge.

The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel is located in mid-Missouri’s Boonville (photo courtesy of Isle of Capri website)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC), the FBI, Boonville Police and the Cooper County Sheriff’s office are investigating. Anyone with information on the robbery at Isle of Capri should contact the Patrol at (573) 751-1000.