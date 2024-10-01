(AUDIO): A top Missouri House Republican admits GOP could lose supermajority in election

While the Missouri House Majority Floor Leader hopes Republicans retain their supermajority in the November elections, he admits this is a tough election cycle with Amendment Three on the ballot.

Missouri House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) briefs Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on May 17, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Republicans currently control the House 111-51, and it takes 109 votes to have a veto-proof or two-thirds majority. That’s also called a supermajority. House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:

“At the end of the night on November 5, I would love to come back with the same amount of (Missouri House) members or more, but I think realistically if we’re down three members or so, I wouldn’t be happy with it. But I would not be shocked to see that,” Leader Patterson tells listeners.

Mr. Patterson is set to become Missouri House Speaker in January, if he wins his November election against Democrat Kevin Grover of Lee’s Summit. Lee’s Summit has been trending Democratic in recent elections.

Another issue we discussed during the live interview with Patterson is the Chiefs and the effort by Kansas to lure them to the Sunflower State. Leader Patterson is hopeful the Kansas City Chiefs will remain at Arrowhead Stadium. He says discussions continue between Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Jackson County and the state. Mr. Patterson tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the city and county must come up with a plan, before the state can do much:

“It really has to start at the local level with the state and the (Jackson) county. And then the state I think will try to do what it can. And definitely I think infrastructure is the way to go on that, and that’s the best way they can provide support,” Patterson says.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Leader Patterson here.