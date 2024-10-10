(AUDIO): American Red Cross says all blood types are needed at Mizzou Homecoming blood drive

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida by tonight (Wednesday). The Weather Channel says the hurricane is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, widespread wind damage, flooding and tornadoes.

These three Mizzou students donated blood at this week’s Mizzou Homecoming blood drive (October 7, 2024 photo from American Red Cross spokeswoman Ann Vastmans)

Mizzou’s Homecoming blood drive continues today and Thursday at MizzouRec in Columbia, and the American Red Cross encourages you to donate blood, especially with the recent Hurricane Helene and now Milton in Florida. American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri chapter board member CJ Nesser of St. Louis, who graduated from Mizzou in May, tells 939 the Eagle that it’s devastating to see what the people are going through:

“But in the end even out of tragedies like we’ve experienced, hope is definitely something that comes out of it. I mean you have, like you said, all ages come through here. It’s not just a college event, it’s not just a student event or a faculty event, this is everybody from around the (mid-Missouri) area is coming in here to help out,” Mr. Nesser says.

The American Red Cross says all blood types are needed. American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri executive director Rebecca Gordon tells 939 the Eagle that you don’t need to fast:

“Go ahead, we want you to drink plenty of water. Eat leafy greens, maybe have a steak. That’s a big bonus, kind of make sure that that iron is up there,” says Gordon.

You can donate again today and Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm at MizzouRec, which is at Rollins and Hitt. You can ride a free shuttle to and from the blood drive, by parking at the Hearnes Center near Stadium Boulevard.