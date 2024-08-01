(AUDIO): Boone County official praises transitional housing project for focusing on families and children

Boone County’s presiding commissioner is praising the work Love Columbia is doing to help residents facing homelessness.

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick (photo courtesy of the Boone County commission website)

Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and more than 100 others attended Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony for new transitional housing on East Ash, near College Avenue. Love Columbia says the city faces a severe shortage of affordable housing, with more and more families facing homelessness. Commissioner Kendrick tells 939 the Eagle that Boone County awarded the project $1-million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars:

“What stood out to the Boone County commission was the fact that this is focused on families and children. And pulling people out of that stream of a crisis situation or homelessness and helping stabilize and getting them back on their feet quickly,” Mr. Kendrick says.

Commissioner Kendrick also praises Prost Builders, which will be constructing the project. Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen tells 939 the Eagle that the city awarded $600,000 in ARPA money to Love Columbia for transitional housing.

Commissioner Kendrick describes the groundbreaking ceremony for new transitional housing in Columbia as an example of what happens when a lot of organizations and entities come together. Commissioner Kendrick was one of the guest speakers:

“Whether it would be the city of Columbia or Boone County government, the faith-based community, nonprofits … when we work together to address issues. And we know that this is just a part of that puzzle for sure, but it’s an important piece,” says Kendrick.

Love Columbia says the city faces a severe shortage of affordable housing, with more and more families facing homelessness. The congregation at Columbia’s Crossing church took up a special Easter offering that will allow the new facility to expand from six to ten units. Love Columbia says there will be six three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units that will house up to ten families as they move toward permanent housing.