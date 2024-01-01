(AUDIO): Boone County’s clerk predicts 70 percent voter turnout in November

For the first time in a decade, the Boone County clerk’s office has ordered special paper due to the length of November’s general election ballot. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:

“It is fully two sides. And our normal ballot is about 14 inches long, and we are at 17 inches long because there’s just so much on it,” Lennon says.

Boone County’s clerk is forecasting a 70 percent voter turnout for November’s general election. The ballot includes the presidential race, Missouri’s U.S. Senate race between U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) and Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce, Missouri’s gubernatorial race and ballot measures on abortion and sports wagering:

“I think that we’re going to get pretty well close to what we had in November of 2020, which was 70 percent. We had very high turnout in that election, and I think there’s enough interest in this one (November) that we will be able to do it again,” says Lennon.

Clerk Lennon tells listeners that her office will mail and will e-mail sample ballots to you during the first week of October. You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon here.