(AUDIO): Boone County’s clerk recruiting election judges in both parties

Boone County’s clerk says they’ll need more than 600 judges for a successful November general election. County clerk Brianna Lennon encourages you to consider being an election judge:

“So we are actively recruiting folks that want to work as an election judge. It is a long day, but it is paid and you can sign up on our website. You can fill out that form, and then we do need to have bipartisan balance at all of our polls,” Lennon says.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon (October 14, 2022 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

She tells 939 the Eagle that you will need to say what party you affiliate with, if you are an election judge. She also says election judges receive paid training, which begins in early October.

While absentee voting for the November general election begins this (Tuesday) morning, no-excuse absentee voting starts on October 22 at the Boone County Government Center. County clerk Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that you don’t need to sign up, to cast a no-excuse absentee ballot:

“Voting during that no-excuse absentee period before election day is available for all Boone County voters, if they’re registered. And they come and vote just like they would on Election day,” says Lennon.

Clerk Lennon reminds you to bring a photo ID. Residents who don’t have a photo ID will be able to cast a provisional ballot.

She also says she’s ordered special paper for November’s general election, due to the long ballot. County clerk Brianna Lennon is alerting you know about the ballot’s length.