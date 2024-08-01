(AUDIO): Boone County’s clerk says it’s taking some voters 20 minutes to vote, due to ballot length

Boone County’s clerk is forecasting a 70 percent voter turnout for the November general election.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon (March 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The ballot is lengthy and includes the presidential race, Missouri’s U-S Senate race between U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R) and Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce, Missouri’s gubernatorial race and numerous ballot measures.

County clerk Brianna Lennon tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that more than 800 voters have already cast ballots in Boone County. She expects that number to “skyrocket” when no-excuse absentee voting begins on Tuesday (October 22):

“We will at the Boone County Government Center down in the commission chambers. So you don’t even have to come upstairs, you can stay on the first floor. We have it all set up to hold a bunch of people,” clerk Lennon says.

Clerk Lennon’s office will offer no-excuse absentee voting at the Roger Wilson Government Center from 8 am to 5 pm every day (excepts Sunday) between October 22 and November 4. Clerk Lennon reminds you to bring a photo ID with you.

The clerk says Missouri’s November general election ballot is lengthy, adding that it’s taking some voters up to 20 minutes to vote. She had to order special paper, because the ballot is so long:

“It takes people a long time to fill out, even if they come with their prepared pre-filled out sample ballot that they’ve done their research on. (It) still takes ten, 15, 20 minutes to fill this out,” Lennon says.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon here.