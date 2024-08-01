(AUDIO): Boone County’s southern district commissioner race has been issue-oriented

Boone County’s southern district commissioner faces a re-election challenge in November from business owner Sam Turner.

Boone County Southern District commissioner Justin Aldred was first elected in 2020 (photo courtesy of the Boone County Commission website)

Commissioner Justin Aldred, a Democrat, was elected in 2020 and is seeking his second term this fall. Commissioner Aldred, a former radio news reporter who served in the U-S Army, tells 939 the Eagle that he’s working to meet the needs of constituents:

“It’s what I hear. So top of that list right now is housing. Easing housing costs, cost of living. Ensuring through our county master plan and other means that growth isn’t haphazard but that we’re creating policy that supports growth,” Aldred says.

Businessman Sam Turner is challenging Commissioner Aldred in November (photo courtesy of Mr. Turner’s Facebook page)

Sam Turner owns a small agricultural business. He describes himself as a common-sense Republican candidate. Mr. Turner tells 939 the Eagle that he’s running because it comes down to the community that he wants his children to grow up in:

“That’s a community that’s safe, that’s investing in its infrastructure and that’s what I want to bring to the county commission,” says Turner.

Both candidates for Boone County southern district commissioner are campaigning door-to-door ahead of the November election. The campaign has been positive, with both Aldred and Turner focusing on their priorities, if they’re elected. Mr. Aldred is concerned about child care provider shortages:

“I think the commission needs to be working with partners in state government to address child care needs. And as we’re seeing some of the provider shortages in Jefferson City and we’re seeing some of that news, that’s a significant issue,” Commissioner Aldred says.

Mr. Turner, who owns a small agricultural business, tells 939 the Eagle that some rural roads have deteriorated:

“Construction and ag (agriculture) equipment is getting bigger, roads are not. And I’ve met with the Southern Boone roads and bridge crew. I’ve met with Chris Jennings and that crew, and they can do the job. They are more than qualified to do the job, they just need the funding to do it,” says Turner.

Election day is Tuesday November 5. The winner of the Aldred-Turner race will earn a four-year term as commissioner.