(AUDIO): Boone Health considering downtown Mexico, Missouri for new hospital

The city manager in central Missouri’s Mexico describes the letter of intent the city has signed with Columbia-based Boone Health as a key step in securing a hospital operator for generations to come.

Boone Health president Brady Dubois spoke at Monday night’s Mexico city council meeting (October 14, 2024 photo courtesy of former 939 the Eagle reporter Matt Pilger)

City manager Bruce Slagle and several others signed the letter of intent at Mexico city hall. Mexico and Audrain County have large elderly populations, and they’ve been without a hospital since Audrain County medical center closed its doors in 2022. Boone Health president Brady Dubois traveled to Mexico to sign the letter of intent, and he also addressed the Mexico City Council. He tells council members that there’s still a lot of feasibility to be done:

“But part of our excitement is to make sure that we’re a part of the future of downtown Mexico and Audrain County. And so, that’s the ideal location. But there’s a still a lot from EPA studies and everything else that need to be done,” Mr. Dubois tells council members.

Audio is courtesy of former 939 the Eagle reporter Matt Pilger. Mr. Dubois says access to quality emergency care can save lives, adding that Boone Health is committed to making this project a reality.

While officials haven’t given a specific dollar amount, building a new hospital in Mexico, Missouri is expected to cost several million dollars. Under the proposed letter of intent, Boone Health would manage or lease the hospital facility once it’s built.