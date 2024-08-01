(AUDIO): Boone Health outlines plans for new multi-million dollar hospital in Mexico

The president of Columbia-based Boone Health says they plan to build a brand-new 18 to 25 bed hospital in mid-Missouri’s Mexico, which has been without a hospital and an emergency room since 2022.

Boone Health president Brady Dubois spoke at Monday night’s Mexico city council meeting (October 14, 2024 photo courtesy of former 939 the Eagle reporter Matt Pilger)

Brady Dubois joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss the letter of intent he signed this week with Mexico and Audrain County officials:

“We are really focusing on emergency medicine, making sure that ER (emergency room) gets opened back up in the city of Mexico. And then really expanding surgical procedures and general outpatient procedures. Diagnostics,” Mr. Dubois says.

President Dubois tells listeners that the letter of intent provides the framework on how they will approach it. He describes Mexico/Audrain County as a fantastic community, with outstanding community leaders.

While we don’t have an exact cost yet, look for Columbia-based Boone Health to spend millions of dollars to build a brand-new hospital in Mexico. 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth asked Mr. Dubois on-air how much the new hospital will cost, and Mr. Dubois notes they’re still working through designs:

“Hospital construction runs on average now between $700 and $900 per square foot. That’s the average cost. And so when you’re looking at a critical access hospital, you’re going to be looking at between 38,000 square feet up to 50,000 square feet,” says Dubois.

That would be millions of dollars. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Brady Dubois here.