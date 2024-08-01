(AUDIO): Both candidates seeking to replace retiring Judge Crane in mid-Missouri have major endorsements

The two candidates who hope to replace retiring Circuit Judge Kevin Crane are familiar names in mid-Missouri.

The Boone County Courthouse is in downtown Columbia (2019 file photo from 939 the Eagle)

Associate Circuit Judge Stephanie Morrell and attorney Jesus Osete have been going door-to-door across Boone and Callaway counties, which are the two counties in the circuit. Morrell is the Democratic nominee, while Osete is the GOP nominee. Judge Morrell tells 939 the Eagle that one of her top priorities involves mental health issues in Boone and Callaway counties:

“I’m the probate judge here in Boone (County). I also help work with the jail mental health staffing where we have individuals in the jail with mental health issues. Making sure they don’t get lost in the system, making sure the individuals with mental health issues who may need a guardian or conservator still have the independence and dignity that they need,” Judge Morrell says.

Counselor Osete, a former deputy Missouri attorney general who has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, tells 939 the Eagle that voters want a fair and experienced judge who will uphold the Constitution:

“They see me as somebody with a record of upholding the Constitution. I’ve litigated some of the most important and consequential cases in this state’s history. At a young age, I got to argue before the nine justices of the United States Supreme Court representing my state back in 2022 during the pandemic,” Counselor Osete says.

That case involved vaccine mandates.

Both candidates have numerous endorsements. Morrell’s endorsements include Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey, the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) and Columbia Professional Firefighters local 1055. Counselor Osete’s endorsements include U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri), Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore). Congressman Alford’s district includes part of Columbia as well as Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon.

The two candidates have been at many events and are also pounding the pavement knocking on doors. Judge Morrell, who was elected as associate circuit judge in 2018 and in 2022, notes her background is in prosecution:

“I think it’s important to make sure that dangerous individuals are not released. We make sure that we address those issues in the judicial system. But non-violent offenders, what resources are available in the community. Not being in the jail,” Morrell says.

She notes she received the presidents award from the Missouri Association of Counties for her work on homicide cases, when she was a Boone County assistant prosecutor.

Counselor Osete, who graduated from Washington University, says judges should be visible in the community:

“It’s a common understanding that judges should just be like monks and they should hidden away in their chambers and outside the public eye. But I believe that we have to be out here, especially a trial judge where you’re going to see people all the time and their first impression is going to be your courtroom with the criminal justice system,” Osete says.

Counselor Osete describes himself as hardworking, experienced and fair.

Election day is Tuesday November 5.