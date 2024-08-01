(AUDIO): Burchard and a national championship team to be inducted into Columbia College Athletic Hall of Fame

Legendary Columbia College basketball coach Bob Burchard and the Columbia College’s 2015 national championship volleyball team will be inducted into CC’s Hall of Fame Friday evening in Columbia. Columbia College president Dr. David Russell tells 939 the Eagle that he’s excited:

“And they’ll be among good company there up on the wall with their plaques. This coming Friday (today) we’re looking to celebrate their careers and all the things that they have done for Columbia College and the community,” Dr. Russell says.

Longtime Columbia College men’s basketball coach Bob Burchard’s teams went 788-269 in 31 years (photo courtesy of Columbia College spokesman Sam Fleury)

Bob Burchard coached the basketball team for 31 years, winning 788 games, about 25 wins a season. His teams appeared in the NAIA national tournament 22 times. The 2015 national championship volleyball team was coached by Melinda Wrye-Washington. President Russell says he’s proud of them:

“I think a great deal of Bob Burchard and his wife Faye, who was very popular with our students. They have done so much for us and it’s just appropriate that we should be able to honor them in this way,” says Dr. Russell.

Many of you recognize the name Faye Burchard, who was dean of students at Columbia College from 1988 to 2016. Bob Burchard coached 137 Academic all-conference honorees, 99 all-conference players and seven conference players of the years. Coach Burchard’s teams appeared in the NAIA national tournament 22 times. The 2015 national championship volleyball team was coached by Melinda Wrye-Washington. Columbia College beat familiar foe Missouri Baptist to win the national championship.

Tonight’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony begins at 6:15 in Dulany Dining Hall.