(AUDIO): “Citizen Nation” documentary series on PBS concludes tonight

Tuesday night is the final episode in a four-part PBS series called “Citizen Nation”, which highlights efforts of high school students across the nation to learn more about the Constitution.

The four-part PBS series titled “Citizen Nation” concludes this evening (graphic courtesy of

Center for Civic Education website)

Donna Phillips is president and chief executive officer of the Center for Civic Education, which is involved in the four-part series:

“It’s a real deep dive into what true transformational civic education looks like at the classroom level, the family level, school level. And then how all of that plays out on a national stage,” Ms. Phillips says.

The Center for Civic Education’s website describes the center as the national leader in developing, implementing, and evaluating civic education curricula.

Politics in Missouri and nationwide have become much more negative in recent years, including in Jefferson City. Ms. Phillips is excited to see tonight’s episode on PBS, which is titled “Agree to Disagree”:

“The lived experience of doing “We the People” really creates that opportunity for civil dialogue and civil discourse. So it’s simulated in the classroom and practiced there, and then practiced on the state stage and the national stage,” says Phillips.

Tonight’s episode airs from 8-9 our time on PBS. While there have been Missouri students in the national finals in the past, there are not this year. Ms. Phillips would like to see Missouri schools participate.