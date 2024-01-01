(AUDIO): Columbia Regional Airport’s manager still optimistic about Charlotte and Orlando

While he admits it won’t be immediate, Columbia Regional Airport (COU) manager Michael Parks is still optimistic about twice-daily service between COU and Charlotte. Mr. Parks tells 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry that the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation is still active:

“That grant was for twice-daily service to Charlotte. We’ve continued conversations with American (Airlines). Of course general growth of regional carriers is still really hard. Nationwide seats, I just read recently, I think seats are down maybe 17 percent compared to 2019,” Mr. Parks says.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, Truman the Tiger, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and several hundred people attend the October 19, 2022 ribbon-cutting for Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal (file photo courtesy of city of Columbia’s Facebook page)

Mr. Parks says there are currently pilot, captain and equipment shortages. American Airlines made a pre-pandemic commitment to provide twice-daily service from COU to Charlotte. Columbia Regional Airport has received a federal grant to assist with the startup for that service. COU’s $23-million new terminal opened in October 2022.

Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) longtime manager says COU continues to meet with low-cost carriers in an effort to add more flights at the airport. COU’s Parks tells Mr. Parry that a popular Florida vacation spot is the number one requested destination:

“So out of the 17-county catchment area, Orlando is ranked number one for vacation destination,” says Parks.

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews (undated photo courtesy of REDI website)

Meantime, a top Columbia business leader describes Columbia Regional Airport (COU) as critical for economic development. Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) vice president Bernie Andrews, who is in his 28th year with REDI, spoke to 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry:

“Companies, even if it’s a manufacturing plant, are going to mostly hire local. But you’ve got suppliers coming in. You’ve got management flying in (to Columbia Regional Airport) and out and all other types of people coming in,” Mr. Andrews says.

REDI was founded in 1988 when Columbia-area community leaders say they recognized the need to collaborate to attract, expand, grow and support local businesses and to preserve the area’s exceptional quality of life. Mr. Andrews and COU airport manager Michael Parks will join Mr. Parry in-studio tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 7-8 on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” Mr. Andrews will also update listeners on several chapter 100 projects, including Kraft Heinz, American Outdoor Brands and Aurora Organic Dairy.