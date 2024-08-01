(AUDIO): Columbia snowplows ready for winter; snowplow drivers urge you to give them room

Columbia Public Works says its recent dry run to test snow plows for winter weather was successful.

Veteran Columbia Public Works employee James has driven a snowplow for the city for 16 years. He urges you to be patient in winter weather (November 7, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Public Works engineering and operations manager Richard Stone tells 939 the Eagle that winter weather preparation is year-round:

“But as we approach winter, in October we make sure all of the vehicles are ready to go. And then in winter we try to do actual direct snow prep for a lot our drivers, especially if they’re a little unfamiliar with the city, maybe newer drivers,” Mr. Stone says.

Columbia snow plow drivers prepare to depart for the November 7, 2024 dry run (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Mr. Stone says there are 1,458 lane miles in Columbia, and he notes snowplow drivers are generally assigned to the same area. He says the dry run gives drivers a chance to rehearse snow routes ahead of the winter weather season. Mr. Stone tells 939 the Eagle the dry run is important:

“Because they get a chance to, you know, feel the operation of the snowplow. See how it responds during a blue sky day so that when an event is happening, they’re familiar with it,” he says.

Mr. Stone says Columbia has hired 13 people in the street department in the past year. There are currently four vacancies and the street division has 45 full-time employees. He also says the recent dry run will pay dividends when the first winter storm arrives:

“That way they can be familiar with those routes. We have hills, curves, intersections … so they can be familiar with that. Try to visualize it, when it’s 3 o’clock in the morning and snow is really blowing or 8 o’clock (am) and there’s a bunch of people on the road,” he says.

This 939 the Eagle reporter rode with veteran Columbia Public Works employee James during the dry snow run. James, who has driven a snowplow for the city for 16 years, tells 939 the Eagle that he enjoys his job. He is encouraging you to slow down in winter weather, to be patient and to give the snowplows plenty of room.