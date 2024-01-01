(AUDIO): Columbia’s city manager happy with council’s camera vote

Columbia’s city manager is pleased with the council’s recent 5-2 vote to authorize the purchase of camera systems for Columbia Police and for Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood smiles before he joins host Fred Parry on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program (January 2024 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

First ward councilwoman Valerie Carroll and third ward councilman Roy Lovelady cast the “no” votes. City manager De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that the cameras will improve public safety:

“Once they’re up, once they’re in, once they’re in operation, it will be a seamless process. It will be that force multiplier, it will help us make sure that we have eyes on what’s going on in our community,” Mr. Seewood says.

The Columbia Board of Realtors, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson and others urged the council to support the Flock camera system. Critics include attorney Dan Viets, who says this is different than just expanding license plate readers.

Mr. Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that he expects the cameras to be installed by early 2025:

“It will probably take maybe about three to four months to get it completely (inaudible) throughout the city,” Mr. Seewood says.