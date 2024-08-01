(AUDIO): Columbia’s mayor defends record, after criticism from Columbia Police Officers Association

Columbia’s mayor is pushing back against criticism from the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) executive director, who says the CPOA is seeking a pro-law enforcement candidate to challenge her in the April election.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe speaks at the October 18, 2022 ribbon-cutting ceremony for Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke to 939 the Eagle after Wednesday’s 9-11 ceremony at Mizzou:

“And I look back on over the last three years with me as mayor, we’ve increased the budget of our (Columbia) police department by over 17-and-a-half percent. We’ve funded some of the, like an additional $1-million proposed in this year’s budget to go towards their pension. You know, when FUSUS came up I voted yes for FUSUS. I’m excited to see the Flock (cameras) come forward,” Mayor Buffaloe says.

Columbia Police say Flock Safety cameras support law enforcement by offering objective evidence that’s crucial for solving cases.

CPOA executive director Matt Nichols told 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this week that Columbia police officers need someone to support the way to recruit and retain great police officers to support community safety. Mr. Nichols says there is rampant lawlessness in Columbia. As for Mayor Buffaloe, she says she stands on her record:

“I think for me it’s really about showing what you have done. And I think for what I’ve done in the last three years has shown that I support the good men and women who serve our community and make it safer,” Buffaloe says.

