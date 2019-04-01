(AUDIO): Columbia’s new health director receives praise from Seewood

Columbia’s city manager is excited about new Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) director Rebecca Roesslet, who was sworn-in last week.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood (2023 file photo courtesy of city spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

City manager De’Carlon Seewood praises Director Roesslet, who was worked for the health department since 2003:

“She has enough experience with the department itself and she has a breadth of knowledge and background in social services and understanding the needs of our community,” Mr. Seewood says.

Seewood says Roesslet has proven herself as an effective leader. Director Roesslet replaced longtime health director Stephanie Browning, who served as director for more than 25 years. City manager Seewood tells 939 the Eagle that it’s going to be a seamless process:

“She’s been Stephanie’s (Browning) second for awhile, so she’s prepared for it. She’s been working for it, she’s been training for it. So we’re excited,” Seewood says.

City manager Seewood says Roesslet brings years of passion to her work protecting the health of Columbia/Boone County residents.