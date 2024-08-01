(AUDIO): Company that makes meat snacks to bring about 250 new jobs to mid-Missouri’s Mexico

Missouri’s governor is praising Western Smokehouse Partners for its planned $60-million investment in mid-Missouri’s Mexico.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, state Department of Economic Development director Michelle Hataway and Western Smokehouse Partners chief executive officer Matt Bormann spoke at the October 24, 2024 ceremony in Mexico (photo courtesy of former 939 the Eagle reporter Matt Pilger)

Governor Mike Parson attended last week’s groundbreaking ceremony for the meat manufacturer in Mexico. Western Smokehouse Partners, which makes Chomps meat sticks, is moving into the former Soft Surroundings facility in Mexico. Governor Parson praises the investment and jobs, saying they’ll have a major impact on Mexico and Audrain County:

“Here we are standing in Mexico (Missouri) today. Another 280 plus jobs not including our whole footprint of what they do. This is what keeps these small communities together,” Parson tells reporters.

The 300,000 square foot facility will be the company’s sixth and largest operation. Company chief executive officer Matt Bormann tells former 939 the Eagle reporter Matt Pilger that they’ll start hiring production employees in June and July of 2025. Mr. Bormann also says they’ll have hiring fairs starting next year.

Western Smokehouse Partners’ website describes their business as a service, saying they think like a hospitality company. The company website also says that they “strive to delight consumers as the preferred manufacturer of premium, crafted meat snacks.” The company was founded in 1978 and emphasizes the importance of quality, value and service.

This is the second major business development announced In Audrain County this month. Columbia-based Boone Health announced that they plan to spend millions of dollars to build a brand-new hospital in Mexico.