(AUDIO): COU’s manager seeing increase in aviation traffic due to Mizzou football’s success

The Missouri Tigers have moved up two slots in the Associated Press (AP) college football poll, where they are now ninth. Mizzou will battle #25 Texas A&M Saturday morning in a clash in College Station.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, Truman the Tiger, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and several hundred people attend the October 19, 2022 ribbon-cutting for Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal (file photo courtesy of city of Columbia’s Facebook page)

Columbia Regional Airport (COU) manager Michael Parks says COU is seeing more private jets due to Mizzou football’s success:

“We see a lot more people flying in for (football) games. Private jets, we’re seeing an increase in general aviation traffic during those times. In general we’re seeing a huge increase in general aviation traffic for the year though,” says Parks.

Mr. Parks spoke this weekend on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” You can listen to host Fred Parry’s full interview here.