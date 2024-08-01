(AUDIO): CPS to release annual performance report this morning

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) will release its annual performance review at 9 o’clock this morning at the Aslin administration building on West Worley.

The annual performance report, which is known as APR, is essentially the district’s achievement report card from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). While he couldn’t provide a lot of specifics, then-Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood was excited about the APR report, when he spoke to 939 the Eagle News at this month’s Battle elementary groundbreaking ceremony:

“On November 25th, we’ll be having our annual performance report scores coming out. This is our state tests. Stay tuned, we have some magnificent news we’d love to share to show the academic progress we have made. I’ve been here for three years, and the academic progress we have made in Columbia with our scholars,” Dr. Yearwood says.

CPS’ Michelle Baumstark says the report is based on data from last school year and is a metric used to determine how the district is performing in areas of student achievement, continuous improvement and college and career readiness.