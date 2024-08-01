(AUDIO): Diabetes fair and A1C checks planned for Saturday in Columbia

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says more than 38-million Americans now have diabetes, a number that continues to increase.

The three Cosmopolitan Clubs of Columbia are committed to finding a cure for diabetes, and they’re inviting you to Saturday morning’s diabetes fair at the Cosmopolitan Club building on Burlington, which is near Vandiver. Cosmopolitan Luncheon club board member Wally Campbell tells 939 the Eagle that Saturday’s event is from 9 am until noon:

“The purpose of this is to help provide as much current information to diabetics and families of diabetics with what is available now to help manage this disease in as healthy a way as possible,” Mr. Campbell says.

Mr. Campbell says there will be more than 20 vendors and booths tomorrow, along with speakers and dieticians for you to speak to. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri Kidney Foundation are just two of the 20 vendors who will be attending. Mr. Campbell says the mother of a child with type one diabetes will be one of the speakers:

“She’s going to speak to us on a personal level of the challenges and the successes that they’ve experienced, which I think will be touching and informative,” says Campbell.

DHSS says that more than 38,000 Missourians are diagnosed with diabetes each year. You’ll be able to have your A1C levels checked tomorrow. Foot care and improved dieting will also be topics. Mr. Campbell tells 939 the Eagle that foot care is critical:

“Which for diabetics is something of extreme interest because extremities have typically have a problem with diabetics and so that should prove interesting as well,” Ms. Campbell says.

The American Diabetes Association says symptoms of diabetes include urinating often, feeling very thirsty and very hungry and extreme fatigue.

Tomorrow’s event is from 9 am until noon. Burlington street is near Columbia’s Vandiver. It is free and open to all.