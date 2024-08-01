(AUDIO): Easterseals Midwest plans Tuesday Missouri disability financial summit

Easterseals Midwest says there are currently more than 37,000 children with autism across Missouri, including 987 children in Boone County.

Easterseals Midwest is the largest provider of autism services in Missouri. Easterseals Midwest executive vice president Tom Barry tells 939 the Eagle that while the state has made great investments, the numbers are growing:

“We see such an uptick in diagnostic, and yet there is a significant issue in accessing the therapeutic side once the child is diagnosed,” Mr. Barry says.

Easterseals Midwest says more than 360,000 Missourians have intellectual or physical disabilities, and that more than 60,000 of them have caregivers over the age of 65. Easterseals Midwest is partnering with St. Louis-based Edward Jones and Moneta Group for a virtual Missouri Disability Financial summit. The summit will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at 7 and is tailored for caregivers and families managing the financial complexities of disability care:

“This summit (is) not just for mom and dad. This summit is for grandma and grandpa who maybe caring for a loved one with a disability. That could be autism, it could be spina bifida. It could be cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome,” Mr. Barry says.

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, left, meets with Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz in Columbia (August 15, 2024 file photo courtesy of Senator Schmitt’s Twitter page)

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R) will be the special guest speaker at the virtual summit. His son Stephen has a rare genetic condition. Senator Schmitt will outline some of his work advocating for disability savings programs. While the summit is free, registration is required. You can find that here.